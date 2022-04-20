Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Kennametal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $42.63. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.07.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $486.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.42%.

In other Kennametal news, Director Joseph Alvarado bought 1,000 shares of Kennametal stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.05 per share, with a total value of $29,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

