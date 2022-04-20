Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $22,131,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,569,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd bought 23,659 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.74 per share, with a total value of $2,028,522.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sharad P. Jain purchased 400 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 178,428 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,089 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SXT opened at $84.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.43 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.17. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.27 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Sensient Technologies’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 58.36%.

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

