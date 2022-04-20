Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Marathon Digital by 56.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 37.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 138.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 24,563 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,793,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on Marathon Digital from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Marathon Digital from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.83.

Shares of NASDAQ MARA opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.23 and a beta of 4.60. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 49.89 and a current ratio of 49.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 24.04% and a positive return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

