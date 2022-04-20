Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $466,000 Holdings in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Safehold were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Safehold in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Safehold by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.70 per share, with a total value of $499,872.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 3,282,739 shares of company stock valued at $193,751,334 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $47.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of -0.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.30. Safehold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $95.29.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $52.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.81 million. Safehold had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.41.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

