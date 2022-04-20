Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $486,000 Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Alkermes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alkermes by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 62,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 22,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

ALKS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $28.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.93 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $19.92 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.78.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $324.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 11,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total transaction of $296,699.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,217,941. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

