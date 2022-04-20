Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $489,000 Stock Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,088,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,103,000 after buying an additional 61,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 5.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,138,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,124,000 after purchasing an additional 59,284 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in ONE Gas by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 954,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,039,000 after purchasing an additional 126,600 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in ONE Gas by 21.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 867,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,834,000 after purchasing an additional 155,750 shares during the period. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Bank of America raised ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONE Gas from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on ONE Gas from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ONE Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $64,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $88.75 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.52. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.52 and a 12 month high of $92.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $593.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

