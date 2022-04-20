Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,477 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $205,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 97.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT stock opened at $27.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,388.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,000.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OUT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

