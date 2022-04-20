Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the third quarter worth about $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXRT opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 100.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $92.82.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 5.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 172.73%.

NXRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

