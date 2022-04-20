Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Makes New $471,000 Investment in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,315,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,444,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,309,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $5,696,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Kyndryl in the fourth quarter valued at $4,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KD opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.31.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

