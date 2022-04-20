Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,226 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Xerox were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $70,813,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 358.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,250,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,979,000 after acquiring an additional 977,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 316.8% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,169,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,584,000 after acquiring an additional 888,651 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter worth about $11,337,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the third quarter worth about $9,988,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Xerox stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.09%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

