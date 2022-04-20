Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 18,964 Shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,964 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,841,000 after buying an additional 1,854,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,710,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,393,000 after buying an additional 253,224 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,805,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 154.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,019,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,870,000 after buying an additional 1,224,590 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 692.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,481,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,017,000 after buying an additional 1,294,810 shares during the period. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OSH. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $68.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NYSE:OSH opened at $25.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.79 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 231.28% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.44, for a total value of $246,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $1,593,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,871,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,823,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 173,271 shares of company stock worth $4,201,345. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

