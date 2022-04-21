-$0.17 EPS Expected for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) This Quarter

Analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to announce ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.00. Roku posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 131.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. Roku had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $865.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research lowered Roku from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Roku from $290.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Roku from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

In other Roku news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.21, for a total transaction of $13,216,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,946 shares of company stock valued at $38,185,674 over the last three months. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Roku by 237.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $109.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Roku has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

About Roku (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.