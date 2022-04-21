10,270 Shares in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPFF. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period.

SPFF stock opened at $10.84 on Thursday. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $12.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.45.

