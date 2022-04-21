1,204 Shares in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $3,127,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $56.00 price target on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $51.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

