1,250 Shares in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 196.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 142,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after acquiring an additional 94,307 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in CyberArk Software in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software stock opened at $174.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.49 and a beta of 1.27. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.23.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 16.69% and a negative return on equity of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CYBR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

CyberArk Software Profile (Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.