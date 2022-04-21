13,353 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,353 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,310,516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,388,000 after buying an additional 435,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,987 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 198,241 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 325,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.53.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

