13,777 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.08% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $362,000.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $11.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

