14,384 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after buying an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,920,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,591,000 after buying an additional 1,066,510 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after buying an additional 179,361 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.01 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $53.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.