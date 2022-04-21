144,255 Shares in BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 144,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.09% of BTRS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in BTRS by 98.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the second quarter worth about $144,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BTRS during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in BTRS by 34.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTRS opened at $7.00 on Thursday. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 0.44.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of brokerages have commented on BTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of BTRS in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.91.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

