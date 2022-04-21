1,742 Shares in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 166.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total transaction of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DXC. Citigroup dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.75.

DXC Technology stock opened at $31.89 on Thursday. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $28.57 and a 52 week high of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.66.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

