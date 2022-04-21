17,600 Shares in Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.16% of Lantern Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LTRN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 177.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantern Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

LTRN opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Lantern Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.45 and a one year high of $16.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.64.

Lantern Pharma ( NASDAQ:LTRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantern Pharma Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LTRN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on artificial intelligence, machine learning, and genomic data to streamline the drug development process. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, and prostate cancer.

