1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the March 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 315,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in 1stdibs.Com during the second quarter worth $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 283,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 109,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 3rd quarter worth $3,557,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DIBS opened at $7.83 on Thursday. 1stdibs.Com has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.41.

1stdibs.Com ( NASDAQ:DIBS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.96 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 1stdibs.Com will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIBS. Raymond James downgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of 1stdibs.Com from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1stdibs.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile (Get Rating)

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers; and Design Manager, an online platform that provides software solution to interior designers.

