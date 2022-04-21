2,382 Shares in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,460.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 78,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the third quarter worth approximately $1,908,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,243,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,985,000 after acquiring an additional 335,677 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $9,713,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $46.34 on Thursday. AppLovin Co. has a 52 week low of $43.08 and a 52 week high of $116.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 662.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 2.43%. AppLovin’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APP. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

