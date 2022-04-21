32,190 Shares in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,179,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,728,000 after buying an additional 1,451,580 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,844,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863,954 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,942,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,156,000 after purchasing an additional 37,878 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,606,000 after purchasing an additional 97,022 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,740,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 593,687 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

AIV opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -232.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. Apartment Investment and Management has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $8.16.

Aimco is a Real Estate Investment Trust focused on property development, redevelopment, and various other value-creating investment strategies, targeting the U.S. multifamily market. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through human capital and substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

