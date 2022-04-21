3,978 Shares in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the third quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hillenbrand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th.

Shares of HI opened at $42.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.03 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Hillenbrand (Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.