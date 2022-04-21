3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.14.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DDD. StockNews.com began coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $74,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $70,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,301 shares of company stock worth $518,942. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in 3D Systems in the third quarter worth about $1,360,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,800 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDD stock opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. 3D Systems has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.21.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

