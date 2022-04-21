400 Shares in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 810,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.0% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,462,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Lithia Motors by 53.2% during the third quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 762,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,804,000 after purchasing an additional 264,771 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the third quarter worth about $92,347,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $345.00 to $362.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.00.

LAD opened at $307.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $317.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.22. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.54. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $406.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.58 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The company’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 40.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.86%.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Louis Miramontes sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.03, for a total value of $80,257.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,162 shares of company stock valued at $6,713,805. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

