40,955 Shares in Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.20% of Business First Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 4.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 616,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 18,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 25.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 28,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.08 per share, for a total transaction of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

BFST stock opened at $23.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.87 and a 200-day moving average of $26.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Business First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $45.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

