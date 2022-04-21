$410.44 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) will announce $410.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.48 million and the highest estimate coming in at $452.97 million. DraftKings reported sales of $312.28 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $1.99 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow DraftKings.

Get DraftKings alerts:

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.69) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $51.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.54.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $15.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $14.97 and a 52 week high of $64.58.

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 199,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $4,033,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. Company insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 54.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in DraftKings by 22.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in DraftKings by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in DraftKings by 0.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,066,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DraftKings (DKNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.