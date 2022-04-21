4,202 Shares in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGO opened at $61.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $44.34 and a 12 month high of $65.68.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

AGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Assured Guaranty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total transaction of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Lawrence Buhl sold 3,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $236,649.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,674.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,408,871 in the last quarter. 4.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

