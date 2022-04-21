5,000 Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 19.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 100.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 31.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $34.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.65.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,258.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.47) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.16.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

