$559.20 Million in Sales Expected for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) will post sales of $559.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $475.70 million to $716.00 million. Mr. Cooper Group posted sales of $1.27 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will report full year sales of $2.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Mr. Cooper Group.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 42.72% and a return on equity of 23.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $500,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eldridge A. Burns sold 3,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $177,591.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 63,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 59.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 829,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,152,000 after buying an additional 117,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after buying an additional 142,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $46.30 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.24 and a 200 day moving average of $43.76.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

