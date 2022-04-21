7,879 Shares in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Purchased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA AGOX opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.80.

