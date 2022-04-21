794 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 352.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,360,353 shares of company stock valued at $109,647,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CF Industries from $86.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.84.

CF stock opened at $106.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.06. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.30. CF Industries had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 28.24%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

