8,077 Shares in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Acquired by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AtriCure by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,911,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $202,499,000 after purchasing an additional 80,022 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in AtriCure by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,093,710 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,068,000 after acquiring an additional 57,777 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AtriCure by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $47,194,000 after acquiring an additional 88,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in AtriCure by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 661,021 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,974,000 after acquiring an additional 30,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in AtriCure by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 515,910 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 203,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

ATRC opened at $60.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.99. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.56 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $73.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.50 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 18.30% and a negative return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $169,245.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,807 shares of company stock valued at $394,645. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

