Abbott Laboratories Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Monday, April 18th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy expects that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ FY2023 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Raymond James cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.52.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market cap of $216.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total transaction of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

