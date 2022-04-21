Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Stock Holdings Increased by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 8.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 71,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Shares of IAF stock opened at $6.20 on Thursday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.25 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

