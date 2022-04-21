Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.81

Acadian Timber Corp. (TSE:ADN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.81 and traded as high as C$19.36. Acadian Timber shares last traded at C$19.31, with a volume of 3,084 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADN shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Acadian Timber in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Acadian Timber from C$18.25 to C$18.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Acadian Timber alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.61, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.81. The firm has a market cap of C$322.23 million and a P/E ratio of 17.24.

Acadian Timber ( TSE:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$25.95 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Acadian Timber Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Acadian Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.57%.

About Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN)

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acadian Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadian Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.