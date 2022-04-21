AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.05

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $12.05 and last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 145369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.28.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a apr 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 11.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.34% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

