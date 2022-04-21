Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.78

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) (TSE:AD.UN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.78 and traded as high as C$20.35. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) shares last traded at C$20.20, with a volume of 125,737 shares trading hands.
AD.UN has been the subject of several research reports. Acumen Capital lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$24.00 to C$24.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.50 price target on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.61.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$19.29 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$912.01 million and a P/E ratio of 6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (AD.UN) Company Profile (TSE:AD.UN)
Alaris Royalty Corp. is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.
