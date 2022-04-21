Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Short Interest Up 23.3% in March

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,480,000 shares, a growth of 23.3% from the March 15th total of 6,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 19,087 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $617,082.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 115,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,741.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACI. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth about $260,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 502.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 125,888 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 70,292 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 8.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 20.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 58.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ACI opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.63. Albertsons Companies has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.11.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 79.21% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACI. Barclays lifted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.46.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

