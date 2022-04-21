Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 760,115 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Alexco Resource by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,950,748 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after buying an additional 1,318,887 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexco Resource during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $555,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,124,691 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 281,936 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 89.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 296,164 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 139,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alexco Resource by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 181,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 136,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

