Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU – Get Rating) (TSE:AXR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.41. Alexco Resource shares last traded at $1.38, with a volume of 760,115 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.
The firm has a market cap of $214.25 million, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Alexco Resource Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU)
Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, evaluation, development, and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.
