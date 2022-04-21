Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 36,986 Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 33.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 284.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 175.6% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLS stock opened at $36.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.07. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business had revenue of $919.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Flowserve from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.88.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

