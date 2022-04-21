Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys Shares of 49,547 Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,547 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.16% of Beazer Homes USA at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,786,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BZH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Beazer Homes USA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock opened at $15.54 on Thursday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $26.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. The stock has a market cap of $488.89 million, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 15.69.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $454.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

