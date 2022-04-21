Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.18 Million in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.69 and a 52-week high of $63.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.26.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

