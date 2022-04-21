Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Invests $1.21 Million in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iStar at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iStar by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,456,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after buying an additional 2,652,818 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 9.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,252,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,686 shares during the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 273.7% during the third quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,023,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,664,000 after purchasing an additional 749,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 6.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 866,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,736,000 after purchasing an additional 53,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iStar by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 816,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,096,000 after purchasing an additional 231,041 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAR opened at $18.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. iStar Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.43 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. iStar’s payout ratio is 37.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on STAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iStar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered iStar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered iStar from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, iStar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

