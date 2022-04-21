Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,735 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,607 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 6,188,157 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $303,715,000 after purchasing an additional 602,503 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 62,149 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,341.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,089 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,378 shares during the last quarter. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,935,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,970,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,232,939 shares of company stock valued at $75,744,597 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.87. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $25.32 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $692.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 14.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

