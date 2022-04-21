Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.38. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 230,266 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Almaden Minerals in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 24.27 and a current ratio of 24.27. The stock has a market cap of $50.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.92.
Almaden Minerals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the Tuligtic Property/Ixtaca Project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Almaden Minerals (AAU)
- Google Upgraded Ahead Of Earnings
- Highly Valued Abbot Laboratories Could Move Lower
- Baker Hughes, Another Buy-The-Dip Opportunity In Oilfield Services
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) Falls Back to 2018 Levels
- Is Turning Point Therapeutics Stock at a Turning Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.