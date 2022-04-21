American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.52 Billion

Analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.52 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.84 billion. American Electric Power posted sales of $4.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year sales of $17.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.92 billion to $18.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.24 billion to $19.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow American Electric Power.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

AEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.31.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,562 shares of company stock worth $3,040,061 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aldebaran Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $102.83 on Thursday. American Electric Power has a 12-month low of $80.22 and a 12-month high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.58.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

