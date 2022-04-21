Americas Technology Acquisition (NYSEARCA:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Shares of Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. (NYSEARCA:ATA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.28. Americas Technology Acquisition shares last traded at $10.28, with a volume of 1,464 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.14.

Get Americas Technology Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Americas Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Technology Acquisition by 122.9% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 72,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 40,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.83% of the company’s stock.

Americas Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.